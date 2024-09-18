AJ Francis Thinks Hit Row Was a Wasted Opportunity

– During a recent interview with Straight Talk Wrestling, former WWE Superstar AJ Francis (aka Top Dolla) discussed the now-defunct WWE stable, Hit Row, and seeing it as a wasted opportunity. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

AJ Francis on Hit Row: “Yeah, there was a lot of wasted opportunity. Look at what Swerve’s doing in AEW, look what I’ve been doing in TNA, look what Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, look what he’s doing in NXT, look at what B-Fab has been doing. There was a lot of greatness that was left on the table for one reason or another. I think that it’s only a matter of time before history corrects itself, especially with the fact that how well I’m doing. The people that are in WWE that ultimately made the decision to punt Hit Row are looking at it now like, ‘Man, maybe we could have did more. Maybe we could have did something different. Maybe we could have gave them an actual chance.’”

On loving his time in TNA: “It’s good because to me, I love TNA. TNA has given me an opportunity to talk, given me an opportunity to wrestle. Me and PCO stole the show at Slammiversary. Slammiversary’s one of the biggest wrestling shows on any company in the year, and me and PCO stole the show there.”