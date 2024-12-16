wrestling / News
AJ Francis’ TNA Contract To Expire Soon
December 16, 2024 | Posted by
Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp reports AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla, will see his contract expire with TNA when the year comes to a close should a new agreement not be made.
Per the report, both sides have enjoyed working together, and an extension is possible. It was Tommy Dreamer, who first pushed for Francis to get a chance in the promotion and a contract was offered to him.
Francis recieved great praise internally for his performance against Nic Nemeth for the TNA Title at this past weekend’s show.