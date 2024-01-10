AJ Francis Says WWE Didn’t Know What To Do With Hit Row

AJ Francis says that he’s done being part of a tag team or stable now that he’s out of WWE. Francis was part of Hit Row as Top Dolla in WWE, and he spoke about that experience and more in an interview with Busted Open Radio.

AJ Francis says that he’s done being part of a tag team or stable now that he’s out of WWE. Francis was part of Hit Row as Top Dolla in WWE, and he spoke about that experience and more in an interview with Busted Open Radio. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On WWe’s handling of Hit Row: “They didn’t know what to do with Hit Row. They had different plans for the three of us, and I am just happy that Brianna [B-Fab] and Tehuti [Ashante Thee Adonis], I’m happy that they’re still there, I’m happy they’re still getting money, I’m happy they’re getting involved on the show. I have no ill will towards anyone there.”

On not wanting to be paired with anyone going forward: “Now I’ve got to worry about me. I don’t care about nobody else but me. That’s why I don’t want to be in no factions, no groups, no tag teams. I’m tired of people pretending that I need other people. I can do it by myself and I’m gonna do it by myself.”