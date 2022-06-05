AJ Mendez On Being Impressed By Serena Deeb’s Work In AEW, What Stands Out With Britt Baker

In a recent interview on The Sessions, AJ Mendez discussed being impressed by Serena Deeb’s work in AEW, what stands out with Britt Baker, and much more. You can read her comments below.

AJ Mendez on being impressed by Serena Deeb’s work in AEW: “I’ve been watching some AEW for reasons [laughs]. I’ve got to say, I love so many people on the roster, but I think the best wrestler they have is Serena Deeb. Serena and I go way back. I was in FCW and I was the first indie female wrestler they had signed in like a decade or something. It was this huge deal. I only had two years of experience. When she came in, it was like I was drowning and this wonderful person came in to save me. She was an indie wrestler that had a lot of experience. Like a real indie wrestler. She was so good and she taught me so much in a very short period of time and then got injured, and then I had to step up and be the locker room leader. All I did was just mimic what she taught me. It made me a better wrestler. I honestly credit her teaching me and then passing that torch to me for me becoming a good wrestler, and everything else that happened afterwards success-wise. So she’s the beginning of a chapter for me and to see her shine now is amazing.”

On what stands out with Britt Baker: “I love Britt [Baker]. That’s my girl. I love a promo. There’s a confidence [with her]. There’s something you can’t teach people. It’s like if you love yourself and you know who you are, you speak a different way. I can just see that in her.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Sessions with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.