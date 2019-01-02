wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Doesn’t Regret Punching Vince McMahon, Curtis Axel Wants RAW To Have A Great Tag Division
January 2, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a video from last night’s episode of Smackdown in which AJ Styles says he doesn’t regret punching Vince McMahon last week.
– In a post on Twitter, Curtis Axel said that the RAW brand is ready to have a great tag team division. He wrote:
B-Team doesn’t like you, but we agree that @WWE RAW is missing a huge opportunity on what can be an awesome tag team division! https://t.co/gSrx4vIydM
— Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) January 2, 2019