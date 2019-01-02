Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Styles Doesn’t Regret Punching Vince McMahon, Curtis Axel Wants RAW To Have A Great Tag Division

January 2, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AJ Styles Vince McMahon Smackdown 12-25-18

– WWE has posted a video from last night’s episode of Smackdown in which AJ Styles says he doesn’t regret punching Vince McMahon last week.

– In a post on Twitter, Curtis Axel said that the RAW brand is ready to have a great tag team division. He wrote:

article topics :

AJ Styles, Curtis Axel, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading