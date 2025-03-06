– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Superstar AJ Styles recalled spoke about his old TNA theme “Get Ready to Fly” and why he doesn’t want to hear it again. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

AJ Styles on being done with “Get Ready to Fly”: “Listen, Grits, the guys that done that song for me, awesome guys. I don’t want to hear that song ever again. My sons love it. They’re like, ‘Dad, if you came back because TNA’s working with WWE, can you come out to ‘Get Ready to Fly?’ I’m not coming out to that song, guys.”

On why he’s sick of the song: “I’m just not doing it. Not because I hate it. I’ve just listened to it for so long that I don’t want to come out to it anymore. So, unless somebody sneaks it in on me, I’m not walking out to that song.”