WWE News: AJ Styles Reunites With Abyss on Smackdown, RETRIBUTION Wreaks Havoc During Show

– AJ Styles had a TNA reunion, as he appeared with the former Abyss on tonight’s Smackdown. Joseph Park, who played the Abyss role in TNA, appeared on the show as AJ Styles’ statistician and helped AJ reveal how no one was worthy of facing him for the Intercontinental Championship. That ultimately brought out Jeff Hardy, another TNA alum, as you can see below:

– RETRIBUTION stayed busy on tonight’s show, as they attacked during the Big E. vs. John Morrison match and then later, after the match was restarted, did the same thing backstage: