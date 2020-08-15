wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Reunites With Abyss on Smackdown, RETRIBUTION Wreaks Havoc During Show
– AJ Styles had a TNA reunion, as he appeared with the former Abyss on tonight’s Smackdown. Joseph Park, who played the Abyss role in TNA, appeared on the show as AJ Styles’ statistician and helped AJ reveal how no one was worthy of facing him for the Intercontinental Championship. That ultimately brought out Jeff Hardy, another TNA alum, as you can see below:
Who was earned the right to be in the ring with @AJStylesOrg??
… NOBODY!#SmackDown #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/plMsUbPVEM
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020
That clear things up for you, @AJStylesOrg?@JEFFHARDYBRAND wants to be the next challenger for the #ICTitle!#SmackDown 📺 @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/CdkP3MCxRT
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020
PERMANENT MARKER?!?! @AJStylesOrg is INCENSED. 😡 😡#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JjobJYO4aZ
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020
– RETRIBUTION stayed busy on tonight’s show, as they attacked during the Big E. vs. John Morrison match and then later, after the match was restarted, did the same thing backstage:
There are even 𝘔𝘖𝘙𝘌 members of RETRIBUTION?!#SmackDown 📺 @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/W7iLTQ3cFN
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020
This is CHAOS!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/mrUw03vCVo
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020
