Aja Kong Saves Allie, Faces Off With Awesome Kong At AEW Fight for the Fallen (Pics, Video)

– Brandi Rhodes defeated Allie at tonight’s AEW Fight for the Fallen event after the interference of Awesome Kong, who was introduced at the beginning of the match. After the bell rang, the two attempted to attack Allie, but Aja Kong came out for the save. She squared off with Awesome Kong before referees came out to try to split them up. Kong eventually backed off when Brandi made her leave. Both Kongs previously appeared for AEW at Double or Nothing.

Aja Kong is here! A standoff with Awesome Kong! GOOSEBUMPS#FightForTheFallen pic.twitter.com/CY4qrT1aj2 — Bell To Belles (@BellToBelles) July 14, 2019