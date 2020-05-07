wrestling / News
Aja Smith Comments on Refereeing Boyfriend Leon Ruff’s Match on NXT
– During last night’s NXT on the USA Network, Karrion Kross made his NXT television debut and beat EVOLVE’s Leon Ruff. Following the match, WWE referee Aja Smith commented on officiating the match. She also revealed that Ruff is her boyfriend.
Aja Smith wrote on Twitter, “If you would have told me a year ago I’d be a referee, let alone referee my boyfriend’s match on TV, I woulda neverrrr believed it! Life is so cool. @LeonRuffsxe you’re always a winner to me.” Ruff wrote in response, “Everything seems possible with you by my side.”
If you would have told me a year ago I’d be a referee, let alone referee my boyfriend’s match on TV, I woulda neverrrr believed it! Life is so cool. @LeonRuffsxe you’re always a winner to me. 💜✨ #NXT pic.twitter.com/NXTANbp7Rh
— Aja Smith (@RefAjaWWE) May 7, 2020
Everything seems possible with you by my side 😍🥰😘😘🥰😍 https://t.co/JcctbwflUt
— Leon ruffsxe (@LeonRuffsxe) May 7, 2020
