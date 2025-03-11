AKIRA Believes He Has What It Takes To Be MLW World Champion

AKIRA says he has the skills needed to carry the MLW World Championship. The MLW star recently spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and during the conversation, he was asked about the possibility of winning the title.

“It would be the first world title that I’ve ever had,” AKIRA said. “What it would look like is Terry Funk in Japan with gold. I’ll probably be pissing blood out of my head, but you’d have me in regular matches, deathmatches, every single style because I’m not afraid to fight anyone in any way. If I had that world title around my waist, it would be me against Japanese legends. Me against lucha legends. It would also be matches no one has ever seen before. If I’m that champion, I don’t want to be a champion that plays it safe. I want to push the boundaries. I want people to get their eyes on MLW. I want to be a good champion, good for relations, good for business.”

He continued, “I firmly believe, I’m eloquent enough and talented enough to do that. Many people, no offense, in MLW, can’t touch me. They haven’t been able to touch me. Even when I was on a losing streak last year, everyone was talking about me. I firmly believe it is my time to show. I get that championship and you know what, I would love to get the championship and do the craziest thing and challenge the craziest people. Jun Kasai, come to America, fight me in Major League Wrestling. I want my rematch with KENTA. I want my rematch with Minoru Suzuki. I want to fight these people and win, and change the perception around Major League Wrestling. I want to be that homegrown talent that wins the championship and becomes that superstar.”

Matt Riddle is the current MLW World Champion and will defend the title in MLW Battle Riot VII on April 5th.