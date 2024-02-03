– During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, former WWE Superstar Al Snow discussed the added attention OVW has been getting recently due to the Netflix docuseries, Wrestlers. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Al Snow on living up to the new attention OVW is getting: “It comes with its own challenges. Now is the time where we really have to work even harder. I mean, it’s fantastic and the rub, or the shine from Netflix has been amazing, and I’m so grateful to Gret Whiteley…he and his talented crew made everything here look amazing. And we’re on a great run. We just got to now capitalize on that and…when the novelty wears off, keep that audience. Keep that ball rolling. So the pressure’s on.”

On how OVW is performing now: “It’s even more…it’s awesome, we’ve been selling out repeatedly, week after week, both live television and…we’re sold out for our February 10th PPV already. We sold out last week. Great! But that just puts more pressure that we’ve got to deliver a certain level of experience to keep…not only keep the audience we’ve garnered from Netflix coming back, but gaining more, and just building off of what we have. The stress never ends, it just keeps going, every single week.”