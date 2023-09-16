Al Snow Praises OVW’s Haley J and Ca$h Flo, Talks The Role Of In-Ring Performers

Netflix’s docuseries Wrestlers takes a look at OVW, and Al Snow recently praised two of the promotion’s talent in Haley J and Ca$h Flo. Both performers are featured in the currently-available docuseries, and Show spoke about them while talking with Wrestling Inc for a new interview promoting the series. You can see some higlights below:

On Haley J & Ca$h Flo: “Well, I think both of them are very charismatic. I think that should be pretty obvious right out of the gate, and they catch your attention, they keep it and that’s so valuable and important. And I think they represent … Haley’s at the very start and has all this promise and all this hope and Cash is further into it and this is his opportunity to maybe one day finally possibly take a step up and go to a higher level after all these years of grinding and hoping and performing, he now might be able to finally use this as a springboard that might get him an opportunity on a bigger platform.

“Which nothing would thrill me more, I sincerely mean it when I say it. And it’s not because I’m magnanimous and a saint of wrestling. It’s a self-interested approach as well in that I truly want all of these people to succeed as much as possible because the more they do, the more I succeed as well and the more OVW succeeds. And they know this, and nothing would make me happier than to watch these people ascend to a larger platform and then maybe at some point return and now return the favor to other talent coming up.”

On a wrestler’s purpose: “Quite honestly, those are the only two things that as a performer you serve a purpose. Your purpose is either you are the thing that sells the tickets and motivates an audience to watch TV and buy merchandise, or you’re one of the things that help. There is no third option in wrestling. And in the real struggle, especially as you ascend up the ladder, is that you’re only as good as the last time you performed, and you’re always being evaluated and judged on your ability to do one of those two things. And you better be able to deliver or you’re not going to get many opportunities to do it.”