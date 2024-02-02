wrestling / News
Al Snow Recalls Being Approached To Do Tough Enough, When He Realized Training Will Be His Legacy
Al Snow was one of the trainers for WWE Tough Enough, and he recently discussed being approached to do the show. Snow has a long history as a trainer and he spoke about it on Developmentally Speaking. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On being approached to do Tough Enough: “I started my own wrestling school … 4 or 5 years prior to going to WWF. [I] operated it for probably 8 [or] 9 years, very successfully. I think that was why JR had [spoken] to Kevin Dunn, and they came and approached me about the opportunity with Tough Enough.”
On his Tough Enough experience: “I enjoyed it at the time, but [training] was never a definitive goal or direction. It wasn’t until I started getting a little older that I [realized] the one definitive legacy I would leave behind in the wrestling business is all the people that I trained.”
