Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn Lay Out Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair On WWE Raw

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn took aim at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, attacking Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill on this week’s Raw. Belair and Cargill appeared on Monday’s show to respond to the challenge by Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler called them out, which led to a match between the two teams.

During the match, Fyre and Dawn came out and assaulted Cargill and Belair, ending the match via DQ. Stark and Baszler joined in on the attack before staring down Dawn and Fyre. Later in the show, Dawn and Fyre were asked about the attack and said they had been pushed aside for title shots and wanted one at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Clash at the Castle takes place on June 15th in Glasgow, Scotland and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.