Alba Fyre Wins Title Shot on Latest WWE Speed

July 2, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alba Fyre won a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship on the latest episode of WWE Speed. She defeated Thea Hail in the tournament finals, which were taped in Hail’s hometown of Pittsburgh. Hail will now challenge Sol Ruca for the title.

