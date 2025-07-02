Alba Fyre Wins Title Shot on Latest WWE Speed

Alba Fyre won a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship on the latest episode of WWE Speed. She defeated Thea Hail in the tournament finals, which were taped in Hail’s hometown of Pittsburgh. Hail will now challenge Sol Ruca for the title.

TODAY on WWE Speed! @theahail_wwe and @wwe_alba go one-on-one in the Semifinals. Who will advance and challenge @SolRucaWWE for the Women’s Championship? 👊 pic.twitter.com/UI4M6Z9OU3 — WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2025