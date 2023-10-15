wrestling / News
Alberto Del Rio Return Rumors Quashed by WWE
October 15, 2023 | Posted by
A new report from Fightful Select indicates that Alberto Del Rio is once again claiming that plans had been in place to put him back in the ring for WWE. Del Rio asserted that the concept was implemented before Vince McMahon retired temporarily. Fightful revealed that a ranking WWE source was very clear that was never the case, stating there was “no fucking chance” such plans were made.
