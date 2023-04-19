Alec Price Was Grateful For WWE Tryout, Says It Made Him Think About How Set New Goals

Alec Price had a WWE tryout in late 2021, and he recently talked about how it made him think about his approach to his career. Price was a guest on the Putting You Over podcast and discussed his experience, noting he was very grateful for the experience and how it made him figure out how to take his career more seriously.

“I was extremely grateful for the opportunity that I got last year with the WWE tryout,” Price said (per Fightful). “It’s just wild. You go there, and you always wanna go there and you always wanna be a WWE superstar, so when you go there for a tryout, [you’re in the] hotel the first day and it’s just not real to you until you actually step into the PC and you’re like, ‘Woah.’ You know what I mean? You just see WWE everywhere and you see all of the professional stuff and you really look at what they do and how they’re looking for wrestlers, but they’re also looking for sports entertainers. I remember realizing the difference, people used to say all the time ‘WWE, it’s bad that they call them sports entertainers.’ I don’t think it’s bad. I get why they call them that now. They want elite level athletes that are able to branch outside of wrestling and if you really want to make it, you’re gonna have to figure out a way to branch outside of wrestling and kind of be a multi media market.”

He continued, “I’m a professional wrestler, but I’m trying to figure out how I can go to this or how I can do that. I was starting to think about starting a YouTube show, I’m wondering ‘How can I extend to more audiences?’. It’s all about, on TV I figured out, it’s all about how can yo I make them money. You’re a product at the end of the day. It’s a business. I feel like not a lot of people really think of it like a business. After that, I really realized that this is what I need to do if I want to start taking myself seriously. I need to start making these steps and start progressing this way. It really helped me see what that level is and see what they want, so now I have a goal to set. I know what it looks like, so I just gotta keep building until I get to that.”