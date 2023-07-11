Alec Price Issues IWTV Title Challenge For Beyond Wrestling Americanrana

Matt Tremont has one (or possibly two) new challengers for the IWTV Championship at Beyond Wrestling Americanrana. At last night’s H20 Something to Say, Tremont successfully defended his championship against B3CCA. According to PWInsider, Alex Price appeared on the video screen after the match and issued a challenge to Tremont for the title at the Beyond Wrestling show in August 13th in Worcester, Massachusetts.

After Price’s promo, the video was cut in with a brief image of Krule, the former IWTV Champion who is also confirmed to be at the Beyond show. IWTV has yet to confirm the match or if it will be a triple threat or singles match. You can see the promo below: