Alec Price Reflects On His Dynamic With Cole Radrick In Gahbage Daddies

Alec Price is a member of the Gahbage Daddies with Cole Radrick, and he recently talked about the dynamic the two have. The two won the GCW World Tag Team Championships last month at The People vs. GCW and Price spoke with Fightful about how the two work together and more. You can see highlights below:

On teaming with Radrick: “When me and Cole are tagging, it’s not about who is the best man. We know that we have strength in areas where the other doesn’t. Cole has a lot more character. He’s helping me bring out more of my character. I like to put together crazy moves and sequences, and Cole has crazy moves, but I’ll be like, ‘What if we do this, this, and this.’ I’m building the moves. It’s a nice little mixture.”

On the origin of their finisher: “I feel like we both came up with it at the same time. If you watch our earlier matches, we didn’t have a set finish. We were testing out moves that we thought could be effective in a wrestling match, especially with how I have speed and he can toss people around, but he has speed and agility too. Just trying to figure out the chemistry and how we could bounce off each other, which is what true tag team wrestlers do. I think it was LA the first time we ever did it. Me, Cole, and [Jack] Cartwheel vs. Thurssy, before Allie and Effy had their issues. We hit it on [Dark] Shiek. He wanted to do the backdrop powerbomb, I like the sequence where it’s the stunner, Matt Cross lariat, dive, swanton. It was just, ‘What if I get him with a powerbomb and you blockbuster.’ ‘What if I get him in an electric chair?’ ‘What if I double stomp?’ ‘Yeah, bro.’ Then, we needed a name. Emil was there and he helped us out. ‘It needs to have Gahbage in the name.’ Cole is like, ‘What about the Trash Compactor?’ ‘What about the Gahbage Disposal.’ ’That’s what it is. The next time we hit it, which was that weekend, Emil is on commentary, ‘AND THE GAHBAGE DISPOSAL!’ It’s a dope move. I don’t think I have seen it before, and if someone has done it, we’re innovating to be us.”