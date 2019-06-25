Potential Spoiler for WWE Extreme Rules on Aleister Black

The WrestleVotes Twitter account tweeted out the following today: “As of now, Aleister Black is scheduled to work Extreme Rules. I can’t 100% confirm his opponent, but as of earlier today WWE had decided on Cesaro. We’ll see.”

It’s worth noting that Black is currently on Smackdown while Cesaro is on RAW, and while Black hasn’t made his in-ring TV debut on Smackdown yet, he has been seen in vignettes begging another wrestler to pick a fight with him.