Alex Hammerstone Confirms Injury, Reveals A Torn Muscle

It was previously reported that Alex Hammerstone was helped to the back after MLW War Chamber due to suffering an injury of some kind. At the time, it was believed he suffered a groin tear. In a post on Twitter, Hammerstone confirmed he was hurt and revealed that he suffered a torn abductor muscle, which is located in the thigh. He also posted a photo of his swollen leg after the fact.

He wrote: “So yeah… anyway.. I did recently suffer an injury. A torn adductor muscle. I’ll be cleared and ready to get back in the ring the weekend of may 12-14 and have the weekend open for bookings. Ps: I wish my leg was always this big.”