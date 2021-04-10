Alex Hammerstone vs. Mil Muertes Openweight Title Match Set for Next Week’s MLW Fusion

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Alex Hammerstone will defend the National Openweight title next week on MLW Fusion on April 14. You can check out the full announcement here:

Alex Hammerstone vs. Mil Muertes for the National Openweight Championship this Wednesday on FUSION

Watch MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET

MLW today announced a National Openweight Championship bout: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Mil Muertes (challenger) for this Wednesday, April 14 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

2 months in the making. Finally, Alex Hammerstone clashes with Mil Muertes for the National Openweight Championship!

Mil Muertes has decimated all in his path since he emerged from his ruined temple earlier this year. Now he looks to end Hammerstone as his conquest of domination on behalf of Azteca Underground continues.

What does El Jefe have in store for this big championship fight? Will Salina de la Renta pull out all the stops to ensure Hammerstone suffers the same fate as all that have faced Muertes?

Clutching Hammerstone’s National Openweight Championship, the “Man of 1,000 Deaths” recently defeated Parrow after savagely attacking Hammerstone and stealing his title.

Could Hammerstone’s 2 year reign as the champion come to an end?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

• National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Mil Muertes

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, Richard Holliday, the Von Erichs, and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.