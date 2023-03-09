Alex Kane vs. Shigehiro Irie Set for MLW War Chamber

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has confirmed a new matchup for next month’s War Chamber event in New York City. Alex Kane will face STRONGHEARTS fight team member, Shigehiro Irie. You can see the full announcement below:

Shigehiro Irie vs. Alex Kane signed for MLW April 6 in NYC

First time ever clash April 6 in New York City at MLW WAR CHAMBER

Major League Wrestling today announced Shigehiro Irie vs. Alex Kane at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

A member of the STRONGHEARTS fight team, Irie is no stranger to MLW. Last competing in an MLW ring in 2019, Irie has deepened his arsenal and emerged as one of Japan’s most lethal powerhouse wrestlers.

Decimating the competition in Japan to recent European excursions, Irie’s “Beast Mode” nickname is well earned. Winning championships in multiple organizations in Japan as well as in North America, the versatility of Irie makes him a formidable foe.

Adding muscle to his heavy-hitting power offense, Irie promises to not allow anyone in MLW – including Alex Kane to toss him around with suplexes.

The captain of the Bomaye Fight Club welcomes such a challenge. A top 2021 Open Draft selection, Kane’s meteoric rise in MLW is one for the books. Claiming the National Openweight Championship in his rookie year, Kane has become one of the league’s top ranked grapplers.

“This match-up is one we’ve wanted to put together for a long time, and we’re delighted to give to the hardcore New York fans,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Styles make fights and this one fits that to a tee. Two fighters with an insane repertoire and no fear. Let’s pull the ripcord and see a big apple grapple.”

For Kane to cement his place in the world class category and solidify his spot in the main event mix, a win over Irie is critical. However, Irie looks at MLW as a destination to expand on his momentum as a towering powerhouse force.

Who will triumph? Find out in New York City LIVE!

See Shigehiro Irie vs. Alex Kane LIVE Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.

CARD

National Openweight Championship

John Hennigan (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

Willie Mack vs. Real1

Alex Kane vs. Shigehiro Irie

