Alex Shelley Announced For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4

January 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW has announced that Alex Shelley is the latest name to join Joey Janela’s Spring Break IV. The event happens on April 3 at the Cuban Club in Ybor City, Tampa, Florida. Previously announced names include Will Ospreay and The Great Muta. The show is part of The Collective, a group of shows from GCW during Wrestlemania weekend that also includes Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III.

