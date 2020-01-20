wrestling / News
Alex Shelley Announced For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4
January 20, 2020 | Posted by
GCW has announced that Alex Shelley is the latest name to join Joey Janela’s Spring Break IV. The event happens on April 3 at the Cuban Club in Ybor City, Tampa, Florida. Previously announced names include Will Ospreay and The Great Muta. The show is part of The Collective, a group of shows from GCW during Wrestlemania weekend that also includes Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III.
The Legendary @fakekinkade makes his @GCWrestling_ debut at Spring break 4!
Get your tickets now at https://t.co/kV7l4SVnjB#SpringbreakForever pic.twitter.com/0YTwvwXWfi
— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 19, 2020
