Alex Shelley Announced For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4

GCW has announced that Alex Shelley is the latest name to join Joey Janela’s Spring Break IV. The event happens on April 3 at the Cuban Club in Ybor City, Tampa, Florida. Previously announced names include Will Ospreay and The Great Muta. The show is part of The Collective, a group of shows from GCW during Wrestlemania weekend that also includes Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III.

The Legendary @fakekinkade makes his @GCWrestling_ debut at Spring break 4!

Get your tickets now at https://t.co/kV7l4SVnjB#SpringbreakForever pic.twitter.com/0YTwvwXWfi — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 19, 2020