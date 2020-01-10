wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Announced For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4
AEW and NJPW may not be working together, but that doesn’t mean their stars won’t mingle a little bit. In this case, Will Ospreay has been announced for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4 on April 3. Ospreay is the second talent confirmed for the event the Great Muta, who was announced in November.
The event is part of GCW The Collective, a group of shows that takes place during Wrestlemania weekend. It will be held at the Cuban Club in Ybor City.
Janela wrote: “Like I said Spring Break 4 will be the biggest show in Independent Wrestling History!!!
Making his @GCWrestling_ debut @WillOspreay Get your tickets now!!!!”
Like I said Spring Break 4 will be the biggest show in Independent Wrestling History!!!
Making his @GCWrestling_ debut @WillOspreay 🤯
Get your tickets now!!!! https://t.co/K0YP79Lz0i #SpringBreakForever pic.twitter.com/a2ZSkQKMmu
— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 10, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Wants CM Punk to be No. 30 at the Royal Rumble and Eliminate Brock Lesnar
- Backstage News on Chelsea Green Being Considered for Main Roster Before Her NXT TV Debut
- Kenny Omega Was Planned For Wrestle Kingdom 14, Details On Original Plans
- AJ Styles On How He Felt After TNA Lowballed Him in 2013, Proving Critics Wrong With WWE Success