Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey Now Set for Impact Multiverse of Matches
– As previously noted earlier today, Impact Wrestling made a change on its Ultimate X Match for the Multiverse Matches of event, switching out Mike Bailey for Chris Bey. Impact Wrestling has now confirmed that Bailey has been moved to a new matchup for the upcoming event against Alex Shelley. You can see the new match announcement below.
Impact Multiverse of Matches is scheduled for April 1 in Dallas, Texas. It will air live on FITE TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact X Division Title Ultimate X Match: Vincent vs. Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann vs. Willie Mack vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Trey Miguel
* Non-Title Match: The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers
* The Bullet Club vs. Impact
* Jay White vs. Chris Sabin
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards
* Moose and PCO vs. Josh Alexander and Jonah
* Deonna Purrazzo’s Champ Champ Challenge
* Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey
