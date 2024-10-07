Alex Zayne Recalls Gruesome Penile Injury He Suffered During Backyard Wrestling Days

In an interview with Lance Archer for the Hawk’s Nest (via Fightful), Alex Zayne revealed the worst injury he ever received, which was severe trauma to his genitals. The story is gruesome, so if you’re squeamish, you’ve been warned. Here are highlights:

On the worst injury he ever received: “Backyard show, me and and a backyard friend of mine, this was actually in Kentucky, I took a curb stomp outside of the ring. It was on the concrete, but I took it into the guardrail. My idea, of course. I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll take it into the guardrail, it’ll be crazy, I’ll get some color, it’ll be cool.’ In front of literally no one because it was a backyard match. It was just like me and the boys. So that day, I used to wear Hayabusa-inspired baggy leather pants, and I always wore compression shorts and whatever under them, but this day, this fateful day, I did not wear my compression shorts. So I was wearing the baggy boxers underneath, so I take the curb stomp. My member is just swinging free in there, and so it gets smashed between the concrete and my pelvis, and it smashes so hard that it bursts out the side. So I broke my member. Little Zayne. Tiny, little, baby Zayne.”

On the extent of the injury: “Full meat came out, brother. Full meat [laughs]. Yeah, actually when I got to the back, because I didn’t know in the moment that it was split and broke, whatever you want to call it, when I got to the back, it was laying there, split open with a bubble of meat hanging out.”

On how the injury was treated: “I don’t know because I never went to the hospital. Yeah [it’s still gnarly]. Fortunately, it went back to strength, so we’re good on that. But there was a scar. There was a lot of bruising. I actually just packed the meat back in, little bubble of meat, packed it back in, put a little butterfly bandaid on there.”