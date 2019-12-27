Alex Zayne vs. Bandido Added To ROH Honor Reigns Supreme

Ring of Honor has announced that Alex Zayn will make his debut for the promotion against Bandido at ROH Honor Reigns Supreme. Here’s a press release:

VIRAL SENSATION ALEX ZAYNE MAKES ROH DEBUT AGAINST BANDIDO IN CONCORD

Alex Zayne, who became a viral sensation last summer, will make his Ring of Honor debut against Bandido in a matchup of death-defying daredevils at Honor Reigns Supreme in Concord, N.C., on Jan. 12.

Zayne created a buzz in July when video of him executing a 630 senton over the top rope that put his opponent through a door during a Game Changer Wrestling event went viral.

While it may seem as if Zayne is an overnight success, he actually made his debut on the independent wrestling scene in 2005. He has spent the past month competing in Japan.

A victory over a competitor of Bandido’s magnitude undoubtedly would catapult Zayne to even greater heights. Bandido was a breakout star in 2019 and it seems like just a matter of time before he is wearing gold.

Who will come out on top when Bandido and Zayne collide in Concord? Join us live in person or streaming for HonorClub to find out!