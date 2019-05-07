wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy Reportedly No Longer Engaged, Split Late Last Year
– According to a new report, Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy are no longer engaged and split late last year. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet took to Twitter to address rumors that have been floating around of the two calling off their enagement. As you can see below, Satin says a source close to Bliss confirmed that the two called off their enagement and stopped living together as of last September.
Satin notes that Bliss is “still a huge fan of Murphy as both a wrestler and person.” The couple have been on different brands for some time, with Bliss on Raw and Murphy on 205 Live, which travels with the Smackdown crew as they tape TV together. Murphy moved to Smackdown in the Superstar Shakeup.
In regards to rumors of Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy calling off their engagement — a source close to Bliss confirms she & Murphy ended their relationship & have been living apart since Sept. ’18. FWIW, I’m told Bliss is still a huge fan of Murphy as both a wrestler and person.
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 7, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Rhyno on His Plan to Leave WWE After His Contract Expires in July, Says He Turned Down Bigger Contract Because He Didn’t Want to Stay Home
- Bruce Prichard on Eddie Guerrero Having a Nasty Blade Job at Judgement Day 2004, Says Vince McMahon Hated It
- Jim Ross Reflects on Smoking Weed with Bobby Heenan in WWE, They Used ‘Chocolate Cake’ as Their Code Word for Pot
- Davey Boy Smith Jr Thought Bret Hart’s Hall of Fame Attacker Could Have Been Enzo Amore