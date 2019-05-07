Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy Reportedly No Longer Engaged, Split Late Last Year

– According to a new report, Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy are no longer engaged and split late last year. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet took to Twitter to address rumors that have been floating around of the two calling off their enagement. As you can see below, Satin says a source close to Bliss confirmed that the two called off their enagement and stopped living together as of last September.

Satin notes that Bliss is “still a huge fan of Murphy as both a wrestler and person.” The couple have been on different brands for some time, with Bliss on Raw and Murphy on 205 Live, which travels with the Smackdown crew as they tape TV together. Murphy moved to Smackdown in the Superstar Shakeup.