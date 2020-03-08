wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Comments On Brandi Rhodes’ Tattoo, Matt Riddle Gets New Ring Gear, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown
– As we reported earlier tonight, Brandi Rhodes got her own neck tattoo of Mickey Mouse, which she showed off on Twitter. Alexa Bliss, who loves all things Disney, commented on it.
She wrote: “I have a hidden Mickey tattoo too!”
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. You can find our full report here.
– Matt Riddle has new ring gear which is similar to that of his tag team partner, Pete Dunne.
