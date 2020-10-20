wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Makes Firefly Fun House Debut on Raw, Hurt Business Attacks Titus O’Neil

October 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alexa Bliss Firefly Fun House

– Alexa Bliss made her Firefly Fun House debut on Raw rocking her Freddy Krueger-inspired look, as you can see in the below video:

– Titus O’Neil’s sought to join the Hurt Business on tonight’s show, but got attacked instead:

