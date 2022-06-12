Alexa Bliss on Her Dream WrestleMania Scenario, Wants to Face Rhea Ripley

– During a recent interview with WWE Germany, Alexa Bliss discussed wanting to face Rhea Ripley in a WrestleMania one-on-one match scenario, along with her dream WrestleMania main event match. Alexa Bliss stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“Oh, 100%. You know, she’s, she’s definitely that person that deserves that WrestleMania moment and especially to main event because, I mean, if you look at her, she’s a freakin’ star. I think that would be a lot of fun. But my like, ideal — Like, if I was main-eventing WrestleMania, my ideal match would be a multi-woman match. Because, there’s a couple of women who have been able to main-event WrestleMania, but I would love for it to be a lot of the roster kind of thing like the whole women’s roster, because it took the whole women’s roster, past, present, and future, to get to that point where women can make them at WrestleMania. So I would love to see, you know, kind of all of the women kind of have that moment together. But yeah, I would definitely if it was one on one, I would definitely say Rhea Ripley would be in that conversation, for sure.”