Alexa Bliss Says WWE RAW Crowd Was ‘Rude’

As previously reported, Alexa Bliss and Naomi took to Twitter last night after RAW to react to the negative reaction from the crowd for the Fatal Four-Way Elimination match. The two were part of the match along with Natalya and Carmella, which saw Natalya win a shot at Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

The match ran long in the minds of several fans, and there were chants of “this is awful!” and “boring” during the bout. Bliss tweeted, “Just Disrespectful” in response.

Today, she tweeted on the topic again, saying: “Yes we encourage reactions, cheering & booing & chants . We don’t encourage people to be rude”