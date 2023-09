Alexander Hammerstone Details How Dolph Ziggler Helped Indie Wrestlers During Pandemic

Last week, after news that Dolph Ziggler was released from the WWE, along with over twenty others, MLW wrestler Alexander Hammerstone took to Twitter to praise him. He told a story about how Ziggler helped several independent wrestlers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He wrote: “Remember over lockdowns when @HEELZiggler was just anonymously bulk ordering from random indie guys PWTees stores to help em out? When I posted about my house getting robbed during lockdown he unprompted just dropped a generous donation in my PayPal. Dude is a legend all around.”