Alexander Hammerstone Discusses His Short-Lived Run With WWE

Speaking recently on The Wrassingh Show, MLW World Champion Alexander Hammerstone talked about his career path that led to this point (per Wrestling Inc). The wrestler referenced his multiple failed attempts to audition for WWE and his very brief period employed by the company. Now, in the wake of success with independent promotions, Hammerstone feels he can better contextualize the lack of success with WWE. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

On his view of WWE’s past rejections: “[I’m not the type to] get to a certain point and then they look back with this bitter attitude of, ‘Hey, those guys slept on me when they had the chance.’ It’s not like that –- when they had the chance to sign me, I might have shown that raw potential. But I hadn’t begun to flourish. I hadn’t started proving what I’m capable of –- I was just raw potential.”

On how WWE’s refusal affected his career path: “Getting turned away might have been that kick in the ass that stuck me on the path I’m on now.”

On how the past experiences shaped him: “For the time being, I’m grateful for everything that’s happened the way it’s happened because it’s, it’s carved me into the wrestler I am today.”