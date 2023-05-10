Alexander Wolfe Says Nikki Cross’ Absence Was Sanity’s ‘First Death Blow’

Alexander Wolfe says that Sanity suffered its first “death blow” when it moved to Smackdown without Nikki Cross. The NXT stable made its WWE main roster debut in 2018 on Smackdown, and it was without Nikki Cross who remained on NXT to keep the NXT Women’s Division strong. Wolfe spoke with So Catch for a new interview and talked about why it didn’t work without Cross, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On Sanity never winning the Smackdown Tag Team Titles: “I think it bothered me more that we moved up to Smackdown without Nikki Cross. That was the first death blow, I believe. Because if you have a … unique unit like that, who works like clockwork, and you destroy that — it’s not good.”

On his time with Sanity on the main roster: “I learned so much in that time. I learned just not to be only a technical, smooth, and crisp professional wrestler. I learned to create a character.”