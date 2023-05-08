Alicia Fox Says the Forbidden Door Is ‘Unlocked’ Following WWE Exit

Alicia Fox is no longer under contract to WWE, and she made reference to the infamous Forbidden Door in a post to social media. As reported, Fox announced last week that she was no longer under WWE contract and “is employable” now. Fox posted to her Twitter account on Sunday to reference the Forbidden Door, writing:

“17 years in BOOTs (5.5.06) #forbiddendoor UNLOCKED DOOR. But I’m bringing hell to the windows…. DONE WITH THE veils and drapes #brickbybrick v. #crow”

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II takes place on June 25th in Toronto. No matches or talent have been announced for the show as of yet and it’s not entirely clear if Fox was specifically referencing the show or just talking about her ability to work elsewhere now that she’s no longer under WWE contract.