Alicia Fox Gets Engaged To Boyfriend

WWE alumna Alicia Fox is set to get married, with her fiance announcing their engagement on social media. Fox’s partner posted to Instagram on Tuesday morning to note that he proposed to her and that she accepted, writing:

“Yesterday was a perfect day. ️She said Yes!!!”

Fox has been more or less away from the industry for a few years now, making only sporadic appearances since she was released from WWE in 2019. She appeared in the last two Women’s Royal Rumbles but otherwise hasn’t been in the ring since she was released. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.