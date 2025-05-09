Alicia Taylor Reveals That Rhino Helped Her Get Audition For WWE

Alicia Taylor says that Rhino got her her audition for WWE. Taylor recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about starting her career in WWE, noting that she became friends with Rhino after doing some independent appearances. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On meeting Rhino: “Then, Rhino comes along. Rhino comes into my life. I’m very good friends with former bass player of the Smashing Pumpkins, long story condensed. Rhino goes to see Smashing Pumpkins, [the bass player] texts me, she’s like ‘Do you know this guy? I know you like wrestling.’ Sends me a picture of her and Rhino. I was like, ‘Yeah, I know Rhino from ECW and whatever.’ Cut to a few months later, I see Rhino at an indie show in Bay City, Michigan. We start talking. He’s like, ‘I know your friend from Smashing Pumpkins.’ This is how we meet and become friends.”

On Rhino getting her the audition with WWE: “Then he sees my show on YouTube. He goes, ‘Did you ever think about working for WWE?’ I was like, ‘Well, of course, but like I don’t — how am I gonna do that, everyone wants to work for WWE.’ He’s like, ‘Let me show them your stuff.’ So, he sent in my interviews, got an audition. Long story short, here we are six and half years later.”