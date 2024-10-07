wrestling / News

Aliyah Returns To Wrestling At Independent Event, Wrestles For The First Time In Two Years

October 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Aliyah WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Former WWE wrestler Aliyah made her return to the ring this past weekend as she appeared for Destiny Wrestling yesterday. She wrestled under her real name of Nhooph Al-Areebi. It was her first match since September 2022. She was released from WWE in September 2023.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Aliyah, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading