wrestling / News
Aliyah Returns To Wrestling At Independent Event, Wrestles For The First Time In Two Years
October 7, 2024 | Posted by
Former WWE wrestler Aliyah made her return to the ring this past weekend as she appeared for Destiny Wrestling yesterday. She wrestled under her real name of Nhooph Al-Areebi. It was her first match since September 2022. She was released from WWE in September 2023.
Former WWE superstar Aliyah has made her return to wrestling at @DestinyWrestle pic.twitter.com/0lNA0AHSFD
— “the hitman” (@brood_edge) October 7, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Kevin Owens’ Attack on Cody Rhodes Following WWE Bad Blood
- Triple H Addresses Goldberg Appearing at WWE Bad Blood, Says ‘Never Say Never’ to One More Match
- The Rock Sends A Message On His Instagram Following WWE Bad Blood
- Triple H Discusses Black Male Wrestler Representation Within WWE