Aliyah On Participating In Her First Royal Rumble, Goal To Wrestle At WWE Elimination Chamber In Saudi Arabia

WWE SmackDown superstar Aliyah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, and she discussed a variety of topics, including her reaction to participating in her first Royal Rumble, her goal to wrestle at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Aliyah on her reaction to participating in her first Royal Rumble: “Oh my goodness, it feels incredible. Because growing up, I used to watch Lita, I used to watch Mickie James, I used to watch the Bellas. You know what I mean? So it’s just so cool. Then, on one hand, I get to see all these legends, and then, on the other hand, I look to my right and I’ll see Liv Morgan, whose been my best friend forever. I’m just so excited, it’s going to be a great time and I’m ready to go in there and kick ass and win.”

On her favorite part about the Rumble: “It’s going a crazy amazing dynamic, my favorite part about the Rumble is just not knowing who is going to come out next. There’s still a bunch of people that haven’t even been announced, so just the surprise within that I am so excited for. That’s always been my favorite part.”

On her goal to wrestle at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia: “We’re heading to Saudi for Elimination Chamber, and no matches have really been announced. It would be an honor to be the first-ever Arab female superstar to perform in the Middle East. That’s always been a huge goal of mine.”