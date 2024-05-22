All In All Night Concert Announced For London, Featuring Fozzy & Swerve Strickland

Fozzy has announced a special ‘All In All Night’ concert for London, England on August 23, which also features Swerve Strickland and Flash Garments. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday. AEW wrote on Instagram:

“FOZZY have announced their hugely anticipated return to the UK capital with a date at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town. Promising an explosive Friday evening of rock and rap, the show kickstarts a weekend that culminates in the return of AEW (All Elite Wrestling) to London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday 25th August.

If it’s not enough for fans to have FOZZY, with their heavy melodic groove and fronted by 8 time World Champion Chris Jericho headlining the night, fans will go crazy knowing that direct support comes from current AEW World Champion: Swerve Strickland. Swerve Strickland & Flash Garments will be performing their first concert as a rap duo in the UK.”