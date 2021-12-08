All Japan’s Saito Bros Debut In MLW Next Month

Major League Wrestling has announced that All Japan Pro Wrestling stars Jun and Rei Saito will debut at MLW Blood and Thunder on January 21. Here’s a press release:

All Japan’s Saito Bros debut in Dallas

See the American debut of All Japan Pro Wrestling’s Jun & Rei Saito LIVE

Tickets Available NOW at MLWDallas.com.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that All Japan Pro Wrestling’s Jun and Rei Saito will make their American debut Friday January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

All Japan Pro Wrestling is sending two of its newest heavyweight sensations in Jun and Rei Saito to MLW. Top contenders for the All Asia Tag Team Championship, the twin brothers each stand 6’3″ and have a fierce reputation for their grappling and tosses.

Emerging as a force in All Japan Pro Wrestling, the Saito Brothers have had a strong showing in the Royal Road tournaments and the 2021 Real World Tag League.

Born in Japan and raised in Nebraska, the Saito Brothers played football in high school, with their team winning the state Championship. After graduating, the twins journeyed to Japan where they would go on to compete on the world famous sumo circuit for eight years.

Recruited by All Japan, the brothers entered the legendary AJPW dojo where they trained under the watchful eye of AJPW’s best.

Now, the Saito Brothers look to represent All Japan by entering MLW’s tag team division and showcasing their impressive power and sumo style of pro wrestling.

🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at: www.MLWDallas.com.

With Jun & Rei Saito’s debut set. Now the question is who will battle the Saito Bros in their MLW debut?

Find out January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!