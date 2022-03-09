‘All-Star’ Knockouts Tag Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced an eight-woman “All-Star” Knockouts tag match for this week’s show. As you can see below, the company announced that The Influence, Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans will take on The IInspiration, Mickie James, and Chelsea Green.

The updated lineup for this week’s show is:

* All-Star Knockouts Tag Team Match: Tasha Steel, Savannah Evans, & The Influence vs. The IInspiration, Mickie James, & Chelsea Green

* Josh Alexander speaks

* Bullet Club address the IMPACT Zone