Amari Miller Reveals She Suffered A Concussion On WWE NXT

As previously reported, Amari Miller was stretchered out of last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 taping following her match with Lash Legend. In a post on Twitter, Miller confirmed that she suffered a concussion during the match.

She wrote: “Much love to everyone that had reached out! We gonna keep on moving. #concussion.

