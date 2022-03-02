wrestling / News

Amari Miller Reveals She Suffered A Concussion On WWE NXT

March 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
205 Live Amari Miller Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Amari Miller was stretchered out of last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 taping following her match with Lash Legend. In a post on Twitter, Miller confirmed that she suffered a concussion during the match.

She wrote: “Much love to everyone that had reached out! We gonna keep on moving. #concussion.

No ur correct, but doctors normally like you to stay awake because ppl have passed away just falling asleep cuz they can go brain dead if it’s that’s severe. Just depends.

