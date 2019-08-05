Amazing Red And More Added to NJPW Super J-Cup

– New Japan Pro Wrestling has added three new competitors to the Super J-Cup, including Amazing Red. The company announced on Sunday that Red as well as YOH from CHAOS and BUSH from Los Ingobernables De Japon are joining Caristico, Ryusuke Taguchi, Taiji Ishimori, SHO, Dragon Lee, and TJP in the tournament, which takes place from August 22nd to the 24th in Tacoma, San Francisco and Long Beach.

The announcement reads:

American independent legend Amazing Red joins CHAOS’ YOH and BUSHI from Los Ingobernables De Japon in the SUPER J-CUP 2019 lineup.

Amazing Red will make his first appearance for NJPW in the Super J-Cup. A 21-year veteran of the global wrestling scene, Red found a huge fanbase in the early years of Ring of Honor. Forming a tag team with AJ Styles, he won the ROH World Tag Team Championships in 2003, one of 23 championships attained in a decorated career. Red’s innovative and high-flying style inspired a generation of junior heavyweights in the United States and beyond.

YOH is making his first Super J-Cup appearance. He is a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion with RPG3K partner SHO, who is also part of the tournament.

BUSHI entered the 2016 Super J-Cup as a wild card participant, but lost to eventual finalist Yoshinobu Kanemaru. He has held the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championships three times and is also a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team and singles champion.

SUPER J-CUP 2019 PARTICIPANTS:

Amazing Red

YOH

BUSHI

Caristico

Ryusuke Taguchi

Taiji Ishimori

SHO

Dragon Lee

TJP

(Producer Jyushin Thunder Liger will be in action in all three events but is not competing in the tournament.)