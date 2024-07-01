Amazon To Release The Trailer For Jackpot Featuring John Cena This Week

The trailer for the film Jackpot is scheduled to be unveiled on Tuesday.

The film features John Cena in the role of Noel, Awkwafina as Katie, and Simu Liu as Louis. Lewis Ayden Mayeri, Seann William Scott, Dolly de Leon, Donald, Elise Watkins, Sam Asghari, Michael Hitchcock, Becky Ann Baker, Leslie David Baker, Murray Hill, Adam Ray, Taylor Ortega, and Holmes are also part of the cast.

Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Paul Feig, and Laura Fischer served as producers, with Rob Yescombe as the writer and Paul Feig as the director. The production companies involved were Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, Feigco Entertainment, and Summer House Pictures, with distribution by Amazon MGM Studios.

The plot revolves around a Grand Lottery in a struggling California of the near future, where the catch is that the winner must be killed before sunset in order to claim the prize.

The movie is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on August 13th.