Amber Nova on Loving It When Fans Create Her in the WWE 2K Games

– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp recently interviewed wrestler Amber Nova, who discussed her career. As previously noted, she’s looking to land a WWE tryout at some point down the line. Below are some highlights.

On becoming a brand ambassador for Wild Bangarang leggins: “So, Wild Bangarang is licensed with WWE and they make all the superstar’s leggings. Well, before they got that license with Marvel and WWE, I hit them up and was like, ‘Hey, I can be a brand ambassador for you,’ and they even made me my own signature Amber Nova Wild Bangarang leggings. Which, they’re based out of London, too, which was cool. I got to meet them when I wrestled there. But, prior I was a huge fan of World of Warcraft, Pink Power Rangers. I just posted for Power Rangers Day the other week. My Pink Power Rangers leggings are Wild Bangarang and then I made the top and the gear myself, the gloves. Everybody’s like, ‘You know that’s not the right helmet, right?’ and I’m like, ‘Yes, it’s the only thing I found at Goodwill and I spray painted it pink. It was good enough ‘cause I couldn’t find the helmet.’ But, it looks really good for spray paint, right?”

Her thoughts on fans creating her in the WWE 2K series: “I’ve had a few fans create me in the WWE 2k. Man, I don’t know how they do it. They really get the gear. My name on the gear. They get everything like identical. I’m like, ‘Whoa, this is sweet.’ So, I feel like I’ve already been created in the WWE 2k and all the games. They’ll tag me in it and I really love it. It’s so kick ass. So, yeah, I guess I already have been.”

On her gaming habits growing up: “I was more into other games. Ninja Turtles, I played that. What’s funny was, I watched wrestling, but I didn’t play a ton of wrestling games, but I still enjoyed it.”