Andrade Makes AEW Debut as Andrade El Idolo on Dynamite (Clip)

Andrade is All Elite, making his debut on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The WWE alumnus appeared on Friday night’s episode of Dynamite, with Vickie Guerrero interrupting an interview with Mark Henry to come out and announce introduce him as Andrade El Idolo. He then came out and said that he will be the new face of the company.

El Idolo was released by WWE in March after not competing for the company since October, and did not have a 90-day no-compete clause. El Idolo is set to face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania XXIX on August 14th.