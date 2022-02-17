AEW News: Andrade El Idolo Takes Aim at TNT Title On Dynamite, Martin Kove Gives Britt Baker Advice

– Andrade El Idolo made his presence known in the main event of AEW Dynamite, interfering in the TNT Championship Match and making his intentions for the title known. Wednesday night’s show saw El Idolo attack Darby Allin, costing him his match against Sammy Guevara on tonight’s show.

After the match, Matt Hardy attacked Allin while Idolo took out Guevara and raised both titles before being chased out of the ring by Sting:

.@AndradeElIdolo has his eyes set on those belts and seemingly will stop at nothing until he has them around his waist! What a night of action here at #AEWDynamite LIVE from Nashville, TN on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/4uEFsyyfPv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2022

– Martin Kove appeared on tonight’s Dynamite in a segment with Britt Baker and Mercedes Martinez. You can see the segment below, in which the Cobra Kai star told Baker to show no mercy: