wrestling / News

AEW News: Andrade El Idolo Takes Aim at TNT Title On Dynamite, Martin Kove Gives Britt Baker Advice

February 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Andrade El Idolo AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Andrade El Idolo made his presence known in the main event of AEW Dynamite, interfering in the TNT Championship Match and making his intentions for the title known. Wednesday night’s show saw El Idolo attack Darby Allin, costing him his match against Sammy Guevara on tonight’s show.

After the match, Matt Hardy attacked Allin while Idolo took out Guevara and raised both titles before being chased out of the ring by Sting:

– Martin Kove appeared on tonight’s Dynamite in a segment with Britt Baker and Mercedes Martinez. You can see the segment below, in which the Cobra Kai star told Baker to show no mercy:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo, Britt Baker, Martin Kove, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading